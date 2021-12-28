A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Newham

Yahya Aboukar – 26 of Earlham Grove, E7 will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28 December charged with murder.

This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.

Police were called to an address in Earlham Grove, E7 at approximately 11:55am on Sunday, 26 December. Inside the address they found the body of a 29-year-old woman suffering injuries.

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place – the deceased is Kirsty Louise Ashley.

A post-mortem examination took place on Monday, 27 December at East Ham Mortuary and gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The man charged and the deceased were known to each other.