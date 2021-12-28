Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A31 last night (December 27)

Police were called around 11pm following the collision involving a white Honda Civic and green Ford Focus near Minstead in the New Forest.

The driver of the Ford, a 69-year-old man from Chineham suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Officer investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.

They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who has dash cam footage of either of the vehicles in the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210517055.