Police investigating the murder of 14-year-old Jermaine Cools in Croydon have made an arrest

The 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 27 December – he remains in custody at a south London police station.

An investigation was launched after police were called to London Road, close to West Croydon Railway Station, at 6.41pm on Thursday, 18 November to reports of a fight involving a number of people.

Shortly after 7pm police attended a south London hospital after a 14-year-old boy self-presented with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of doctors at the hospital, the boy died a short time later.

The boy was later formally identified as 14-year-old Jermaine Cools. A post-mortem examination gave Jermaine’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.