Were you on the the B1222 in the Sherburn-in-Elmet area last night?

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old Barnsley man died when the car he was travelling in left the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet and came to rest in a channel of water.

The collision happened shortly after 10.30pm on the night of Monday 27 December, on the stretch of the B1222 known as Bishopdyke Road near the junction with New Lennerton Lane.

The vehicle, a green Renault Clio, was travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet when it left the road and landed in a channel of water known as Bishop Dyke.

A second man, also aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but sadly the 21-year-old man died at the scene.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of collision or saw a green Renault Clio travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet in the minutes leading up to the incident and to anyone who witnessed or passed the incident, to contact them, particularly if they saw this vehicle with any other vehicles or any other vehicles around this area at this time.

Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle before the collision or of the collision is also asked to get in touch.

If you can assist the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference 12210268428 when passing on information.