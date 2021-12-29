Kirsty Louise Ashley, 29, was found dead just before midday at a house in Newham, east London.
First Picture of woman murdered in Newham a man has been charged with murder
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a pedestrian which resulted in a serious injury
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 4am on Sunday, 22 August to a man found with a leg injury outside of a pub on Ripple Road in...
Ayrshire’s top fire officer condemns attacks on firefighters
AYRSHIRE’s fire chief has condemned attacks on his firefighters – and warned it will not be tolerated. Local Senior Officer James Scott said crews who stand on...
Two more arrests have been made in an ongoing money laundering investigation
The man, aged 24 from Birmingham, was stopped at the Port of Dover on 21 June 2020 after being unable to account for having more than £40,000 in his...
Efit issued after cyclist attacks pedestrian in Ashford
Witnesses are being sought after an Ashford pedestrian was assaulted by a cyclist in the town. Officers are investigating the attack which is reported to have...
A woman was charged last night by detectives investigating the murder of Tai Jordan O’Donnell in Croydon
Kamila Ahmad, 22 of Robinhood Lane, Mitcham, is due to appear in custody today at Bromley Magistrates’ Court. The pair are believed to have been known...
Police launch Probe after Angry Parent Catch Pervert pleasuring himself in Bedhampton
Police have confirmed that they are investigating reports after a man was confronted by group of Parents on Sunday,after he was caught carrying out an...
Man charged with sexual assaults
A man has been charged by detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults in Newham and Waltham Forest. Abdallah Baballah, 23 (16.01.96) of no fixed abode...
Can you help Police find missing 17-year-old Jae from Chandlers Ford ?
Can you help Police find missing 17-year-old Jae? He was last seen at Hiltingbury recreation ground on Hiltingbury Road, Chandlers Ford at around 3.30pm this...
Police arrest man with a machete on tube in London
A Tube passenger has been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing onboard the Jubilee line. Officers were called to Green Park station and a man has...
Have you seen wanted Thomas Atkinson ? Do not approach call 999
Officers in Rotherham are asking the public to help them locate wanted man Thomas Atkinson. Atkinson, 24, is wanted in connection with burglary, harassment...
Police in Kent uncover large cannabis cultivationin Bobbing
Kent Police officers are reported to have found in excess of 700 plants, at various stages of development, in an industrial unit off Sheppey Way. The...
A fraudster from Croydon who repeatedly targeted elderly victims in the Sevenoaks area has been jailed
Mark Leacock stole from vulnerable pensioners aged in their 70s and 80s, after tricking them into handing over bank cards and personal details. At least five...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious assault in Deal
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in Queen Street at around 3.10am on Sunday 30 May 2021. The...
Two Vehicle Collision causing long delays on the A3 near Guildford
A crash on the A3 southbound near Guildford has led to heavy congestion causing jams back towards the BP Ripley Services. The Collision involves a van and BMW...
Today is the 25 anniversary of the disappearance of Damien Nettles
On a wet, cold wintry night on November 2, 1996, 16-year-old Damien went out to meet his friends in Cowes on the Isle of Wight and never returned. Damien was...
A south London drug dealer has been jailed for four years after admitting to supplying crack cocaine and heroin
A South London Drug Dealer Has Been Jailed For Four Years After Admitting To Supplying Crack Cocaine And Heroin. Jerome Simpson – 27 of no fixed abode was...
Cowes week sailor rushed to hospital after falling overboard
A major rescue operation is taking place at Trinity landing point in Cowes on the Isle of Wight this afternoon after a sailor fell overboard from the racing...
Man jailed after three hurt on Southampton common
A man has been jailed for a total of six years following an incident on Southampton Common on Thursday 13 December. Officers arrived on scene just after 4.20pm...
Eight Fire crews have been called to tackle the blaze in Slough
Fire crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead, Windsor, Buckinghamshire and London have all been called to a fire that that broken out in The Grove area of...
Vehicle leaves carriageway on outskirts of Newport
Emergency services have been called to deal with a road traffic collision on Briddlesford Road on-the outskirts of Newport this afternoon (Friday). Emergency...
Tesco in Lockdown after Former Security Man climbs on roof
A Major supermarket is under lockdown after a former security worker climbed up into the roof area of the Tesco store on Portman Road in Reading just 6pm on...
Callous fraudster jailed after conning an elderly man out of his bank cards and going on a spending spree
A callous fraudster has been brought before the courts after conning an elderly man out of his bank cards and going on a spending spree. Mohammad Hussain, 37...
Police talk man down from Edge of Round tower in Portsmouth
Officers talked a young man down from the ledge of a historic Portsmouth landmark last night. Police received calls from concerned members of the public at 5...