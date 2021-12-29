BREAKING FOREST GATE LONDON NEWHAM

First Picture of woman murdered in Newham a man has been charged with murder

December 29, 2021
1 Min Read

Kirsty Louise Ashley, 29, was found dead just before midday at a house in Newham, east London.

Kirsty’s sister Kyomi said it ‘kills her’ to know her sibling is gone in a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook today.
She wrote: ’Yesterday me and my family had some awful news, my sister Kirsty Louise Ashley has sadly died in an awful disaster.
‘We are all broken. And would like some time to grieve. I’m writing this as it’s now in the news and her name is out there.
’29 yr old isn’t any life to live and for her life to be taken away it kills me knowing. RIP Kirsty, we will get you back up here as soon as we can.’
