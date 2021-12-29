BREAKING LEWISHAM LONDON

A man in his 20s has been rushed to a South London hospital after police found him on Brockley Road in Lewisham with knife injuries

December 29, 2021
Met Police say at 3:29pm on the 28th December 2021  they were called to Brockley Road, SE4. The victim’s condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made as of yet.

