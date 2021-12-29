Police are searching for three men who attacked a man in his St Leonards home

Just after midnight on Tuesday 21 December, the three men forced their way into the house in Beachy Head View, St Leonards, off Battle Road, punching the 44-year-old resident and tiying him up.

They searched the address and took some of the man’s personal property, leaving him with a broken rib and severe bruising.

The suspects are described as of Mediterranean appearance and spoke in a foreign language to each other.

Anyone who was in the area on Monday night into early Tuesday morning and who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 658 of 22/12.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.