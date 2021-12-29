Witnesses to a serious collision in Gillingham are encouraged to contact us.

At around 9.05pm on Tuesday 28 December 2021, a collision between a red Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian took place in Ingram Road.

The pedestrian, a teenage boy, sustained severe injuries and was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. His next of kin are aware.

Our officers in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and spoke with the driver, and potential witnesses, at the scene.

As part of continuing enquiries, they are appealing for anyone else with information, or privately held video such as dashcam or CCTV, to get in contact.

Anyone who believes they can be of assistance is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting KH/SW/147/21. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.