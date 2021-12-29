Officers are appealing for information regarding a disturbance in Canterbury

It was reported that at around 5.30pm on Tuesday 7 December 2021, a man was punched by another in the Seven Stars pub in Orange Street.

A disturbance involving more than 10 people broke out, leading to others being assaulted. A window was also damaged during the incident.

Police attended the scene and three men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect who carried out the first assault is described as a man of mixed race ethnicity, 5 feet 10 inches tall with short dark hair. He was believed to be wearing a long dark coat.

Detectives would like to appeal for anyone who saw the incident and didn’t speak to an officer at the scene, to come forward.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/252547/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.