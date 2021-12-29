A teenager will appear in court charged with the murder of 14-year-old Jermaine Cools in Croydon

The 16-year-old male will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 December charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was arrested by officers on Monday, 27 December.

Police were called to London Road, close to West Croydon Railway Station, at 6.41pm on Thursday, 18 November to reports of a fight involving a number of people.

14-year-old Jermaine attended hospital with stab injuries but died a short time later.

A murder investigation was launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.