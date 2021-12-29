Attempted handbag robbery in Tunbridge Wells

Information is sought following allegations a woman was pushed to the floor during an attempted robbery in Tunbridge Wells.

Detectives are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday 18 December 2021, as the woman was walking along the A267 Frant Road towards The Pantiles.

It is reported that at around 7am, the victim, aged in her 30s, was suddenly pushed from behind at a location close to the junction for Warwick Park.

She fell to the floor and was prevented from getting up by a man, who then tried to snatch her handbag. She managed to fight the suspect off and ran into The Pantiles to seek help.

Detective Constable Hayley Campbell of West Kent CID said: ‘Thankfully the woman didn’t suffer any serious injuries and the offender ran back up the hill empty-handed. ‘The victim has reported that during a struggle, she was screaming loudly for help and we are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us. ‘We are also asking residents in the local area to check any doorbell cameras or private CCTV, which may assist the investigation.’

Description

The suspect is described as being around five feet and seven inches tall and of medium build, and is said to have had particularly hairy hands.

He wore black Nike tracksuit bottoms, a black Nike hooded top, with two stripes down each arm and a black beanie style hat. He was also wearing white trainers and a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/260011/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.