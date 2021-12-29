A computer-generated image of a man has been issued by detectives investigating an attempted robbery in Ashford

It was reported that a teenager was out jogging at around 5.10am on 14 November 2021 in Stanhope Road when he was stopped by two men.

After asking for his wallet, they assaulted him before he managed to run away to safety. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Following a number of enquiries, officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the suspect pictured or has any other information which could help the investigation.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289quoting 46/232789/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org