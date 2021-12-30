Premier Inn in Orpington evacuated after chemicals reported leaking from room in suspect chemical suicide

The substance has not been identified but police do not believe there is any risk to the public

Staff and guests were evacuated from the South East London hotel after chemicals were found in the room in the suspect suicide attempt.

Police confirmed they were called to the Premier Inn on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services attended and chemicals were discovered following a search of the room.

The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

The substance has not been identified but police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Police, London Ambulance Service and the LFB attended the Following a search of the room, chemicals were found and the hotel was evacuated as a precaution. All emergency services are currently working with other agencies to identify the substance but we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

The Met Polic have been approached for further comment