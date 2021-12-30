Four people have been injured in separate double stabbing incidents in London

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Seven Kings railway station in east London at about 4pm.
The incident led to the station being closed by Transport for London.
About an hour later two more people were taken to a major trauma centre following a double stabbing in Kilburn High Road in north-west London.
The Met Police have not released any information about the victims yet.
Collision Closes Part of the M27 Near Portsmouth
An Accident on the westbound off slip for the A3 on the near the Portsbridge Roundabout, has left two lanes blocked this evening. It following collision...
Not just any opening but an M and S Food Hall Opening in Portsmouth
Marks & Spencer have announced a host of Easter-themed activities to mark the opening of their new Foodhall on Burrfields Road next Wednesday. Those...
Firefighters were called to a binshed in Portsmouth that was set on Fire. It has been claimed that the communal binshed at Sainsbury Lodge was deliberately set...
I am not a dirty druggie scum bag
IN a supporters owns words: So I’m sitting at the bus stop waiting to go home from work, tested my blood sugar level and it was a little high so I sat...
A metal thief who caused thousands of pounds of damage after targeting a business in Paddock Wood has been jailed
Nathan Mahoney used an electric saw to strip copper piping from eight industrial refrigerators at an address in Eldon Way and when he was later caught by...
Gosport Flasher Bradley Hammond Jailed for Ten Months after OAP attack
A 22 year-old man from Gosport has been sent to prison for ten months after he exposed himself to a vulnerable pensioner whom he was employed to deliver food...
Detectives investigating the murder of Flamur Beqiri, who was fatally shot in Battersea on Christmas Eve 2019, have charged a fourth man in connection with the case
Estevan Alexis Pino-Munizaga, 34 a Swedish national was extradited from Sweden to the UK on Tuesday, 10 November. He has been charged with murder and...
A suspected burglar has appeared in court after bicycles were stolen in Canterbury
A house in the Knott’s Lane area was broken into on the morning of Saturday 14 August 2021 and a road bike and bank cards were taken. ...
A 12-year-old girl who was attacked in Liverpool city centre died from a stab wound to her neck, an inquest has heard
Ava White was with friends at a Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November. Senior Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello said she was then...
Boris answers the big question that people have been asking in the last 48 hours
Boris answers the big question that people have been asking in the last 48 hours. And that is – is this Government asking you – the people, the public...
Police officers working in Radnor Park approached Umukoro after seeing him meeting people they knew to be local drug users
A county lines dealer who threw a package of drugs into a duck pond when confronted by police has been jailed. Newton Umukoro was arrested by Kent Police...
Border Force Officers come under attack from sharpened tent pegs by migrants in the processing area at Tug Haven Holding in Dover
Officers from Kent Police have been called in to investigate after a number of Border Force officers came under attack from sharpened tent pegs being...
The half-sibling of a man killed as he celebrated his 30th birthday has been given a hospital order for his manslaughter
Dwight Junior Freeman, 19 of Tyers Street, SE11 was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday, 9 August. At the same court on Friday, 9 July, he pleaded guilty to...
Police officers have been dealing with a number of groups of people who decided they “fancied a day at the beach” today
Police officers have been dealing with a number of groups of people who decided they “fancied a day at the beach” today. Officers have been seen on seafronts...
A Maidstone thief who burgled the home of a woman he knew and then sold her possessions at a local jewellery store has been jailed
Paul Bruce targeted the victim’s property after he spotted her at a barbeque last year and realised no one would be in. Bruce had previously been in...
Two arrested following SEROCU investigation into 3kg of ecstasy tablets dubbed ‘Super Pills’
Two arrested following SEROCU investigation into 3kg of ecstasy tablets dubbed ‘Super Pills’ SENT OUT ON BEHALF OF SEROCU. PLEASE DIRECT ANY QUERIES TO THEM...
Major search underway after jet ski found adrift in Solent
HM Coastguard is appealing for information about the owner of a white and burgundy jetski which has just been found adrift in the eastern Solent with a...
Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks distraction thieves jailed
Distraction thieves who stole mobile phones belonging to staff at more than 30 businesses in areas including Sevenoaks and Tunbridge Wells have been sentenced...
Graham Medway, aged 62 years, from the Freshwater area, has been charged with rape of a child under the age of 13
Following an investigation into a serious sexual offence in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, police have charged a man. It is alleged that on the afternoon of Monday...
A terrorist attack on a busy shopping street could have been prevented if the probation service had recalled him to prison when he was seen buying items to make a fake suicide vest, a jury has found
Sudesh Amman, 20, from Queensbury, north London, was shot dead by undercover surveillance officers after he went on a knife rampage in Streatham, South London...
CCTV images have been released by officers investigating the theft of a wallet at a Maidstone supermarket
A wallet and bank cards were reported stolen when a man in his 60s was distracted at Tesco in Grove Green, between 11.50am and midday on Tuesday 20 October...
A knife-wielding burglar who was tasered while he attempted to chase a woman inside her own home has been jailed for eight and a half years
Jacek Gralak’s offending was brought to an abrupt stop by quick-thinking officers, who were responding to reports of an armed man threatening people...
Officers are appealing for information to help locate a teenage boy who has been reported missing from Tonbridge
Ethan Dunmall is last known to have been in the Lodge Oak Lane area at around 1pm on Thursday 13 May 2021. The 16-year-old is described as being around...
An 18-year-old man from London has today been found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in Buckland in September
The victim, now 20, was raped by a man unknown to her at approximately 12.30am on Sunday 20 September 2020. The woman was approached by two men on Lake Road...