The largest and one of the most expensive private residents in the world Is set to auction online in January and could be yours for $295 million

Called The One it is an oasis beyond compare perched high above of the City of Angels, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme.

Never before listed for sale, the property is set to be listed on 7 January.

Bidding in the No Reserve auction is scheduled to be held 7 – 10 February via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The first and last of its kind, The One is elevated to maximize its 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. The One is a work of art set on 3.8 acres appearing to float above the very city of Los Angeles itself.

Ten years in the making, the estate is the largest and grandest house ever built in the urban world.

It also offers an unmatched opportunity to experience living on a scale beyond your wildest dreams. Surrounded on three sides with a shimmering moat of water, the property is spread over a jaw-dropping 105,000-square-feet.

Five vast pools and incredible water features treat the senses indoors and out. Every imaginable amenity creates incomparable comfort and appeal: a massive nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot private outdoor running track.

Each room is meticulously decorated with a neutral palette that pays homage to the stunning landscape and keeps the entire estate cohesive despite its staggering scale, combining luxury with intimacy in the most meticulous manner.

“The One is created for today’s billionaire seeking a truly unrepeatable asset, and when it sells, it will be the most significant purchase in the world,” said Aaron Kirman, founder and president of the eponymously named Aaron Kirman Group and president of the International Estates Division at tech-leading real estate company, Compass.