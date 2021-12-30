Detectives in Barnsley and Rotherham are appealing for information in relation to two ram raid burglaries at commercial premises on Tuesday 28 December

Just before 9pm a dark-coloured 4×4 vehicle deliberately reversed into the security shutters at on-premises on Barnsley Retail Park, Wombwell Lane, gaining entry and searching the premises.

Around 30 minutes later a further report was made to police of a dark coloured 4×4 which had reversed into the security shutters at premises of Rowms Lane in Swinton, gaining access and stealing items from inside the premises.

DS Paul Woodruff, one of the detectives leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries conducted by officers have led us to believe the vehicle used by the offenders was a grey or black Land Rover which would now have significant rear-end damage – missing a rear bumper and smashed rear tail lights.

“The two commercial premises were subjected to a ram raid-style attack, and both premises were closed for business at the time and no employees were on-site.”

Anybody who saw a vehicle matching this description near the premises at the times described, or who has any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 806 of 28 December.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam or CCTV footage that captures the incident can also be emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk – and please include the above incident number in the subject line of the email.