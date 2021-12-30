This morning, around 40 firefighters were still at the scene of the blaze which broke out on East Twin Road shortly before 1pm yesterday.
The scrapyard contains a large number of old cars and other materials.
It had burned intensely for almost 24 hours, the flames and smoke dominating the city skyline prompting police to urge homeowners nearby to stay inside and shut their windows.
By morning the fire service had it contained but was still working to put it out.
At its height, more than 50 fire crew and specialist equipment including two fireboats were deployed to tackle the blaze.
It is understood metal fires can begin spontaneously and are difficult to put out.
The cause of a major fire at a scrap metal recycling centre at Belfast docks is under investigation
