Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak with following an incident of indecent exposure on a bus in east London

On Friday, 5 November between 07:30 and 07:45 two women, aged 20s, saw a man expose and touch himself indecently on a route 149 bus travelling toward Liverpool Street.
The male got off the bus at ‘Bus Stop D’ on Shoreditch High Street/junction with Plough Yard.
Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and have released a CCTV image of the man in the hope that someone can name him.
Anyone who can name the male pictured should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5033/5NOV.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
