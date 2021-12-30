Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak with following an incident of indecent exposure on a bus in east London

On Friday, 5 November between 07:30 and 07:45 two women, aged 20s, saw a man expose and touch himself indecently on a route 149 bus travelling toward Liverpool Street.

The male got off the bus at ‘Bus Stop D’ on Shoreditch High Street/junction with Plough Yard.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and have released a CCTV image of the man in the hope that someone can name him.

Anyone who can name the male pictured should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5033/5NOV.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.