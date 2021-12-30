BEXHILL BREAKING SUSSEX

Police are concerned for the welfare of Katrina Chivers, 39, who has been reported missing from Bexhill

December 30, 2021
Katrina was last seen at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 29) in the town.
She is described as having orange/yellow hair with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a green jumper with black trousers, black coat and black trainers.
Katrina has links to the Shoreham area, as well as Brighton and Hove and Worthing.
There was a possible sighting in West Street, Brighton, at around 5.30pm.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 646 of 29/12.

