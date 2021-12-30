Katrina was last seen at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 29) in the town.
She is described as having orange/yellow hair with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a green jumper with black trousers, black coat and black trainers.
Katrina has links to the Shoreham area, as well as Brighton and Hove and Worthing.
There was a possible sighting in West Street, Brighton, at around 5.30pm.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 646 of 29/12.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Katrina Chivers, 39, who has been reported missing from Bexhill
Katrina was last seen at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 29) in the town.
You may also like
Young boy 13 rushed to hospital after stabbing on Ashburton estate in Wandsworth
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.34pm on Saturday, 12 June to reports of an injured male on Cortis Road, SW15. “Officers...
Detectives investigating an attempted murder yesterday in #Galleywood have arrested a man this morning, Wednesday 3 June. A 19-year old man was...
A police investigation is underway after a stabbing in the early hours of Monday 4 September on Telephone Road, Southsea
A police investigation is underway after a stabbing in the early hours of Monday 4 September on Telephone Road, Southsea. Police officers have placed a cordon...
Police launch Portsea Arson Probe
Officers from Hampshire Police are investigating an arson in Bishop Street, Portsea at about 1am yesterday (April 6). A moped was taken from an alleyway in...
People across Swindon and Wiltshire are being urged to prepare for Tier 2 restrictions as the national lockdown is lifted this week
The national lockdown restrictions will be finishing tomorrow (02/12), with this area then moving into the “high alert” tier. Those living in Tier 2 areas must...
Three men and a woman have been sentenced to a total of 25-and-a-half years in jail for their role in the false imprisonment of a man from Acton and the blackmail of his family
Simon Batson, 39 of Burlington Gardens, Ealing was sentenced to six years and nine months after pleading guilty to two counts of blackmail. Michael King, 60 ...
Man Dies after being Hit by Train at Portchester Station
Police have sadly confirmed that a man has died after he was hit by a train at Portchester Railway station this afternoon. Emergency services rushed to the...
A man seriously injured following an assault in Leigh-on-Sea on Sunday has, sadly, died in hospital
The man, who is in his 40s, was injured following an assault in Broadway shortly after 6pm. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition...
Man rushed to hospital with head injury
A man has been rushed to hospital with a head injury after being attacked. Met Police say they were called at around 8.00pm. A crime scene remains in place on...
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Barnet
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Barnet. Adrian Popa, 39 of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder on Monday...
Suspected hare coursers who abandoned their dogs and vehicle after a police chase are being sought by officers from the Rural Task Force
Officers attempted to stop the 4×4 after responding to a report of hare coursing in Otterden at 11pm on Saturday 20 November 2021. The vehicle stopped and...
A locksmith has been jailed after officers recovered £1.5million worth of Class A drugs that were concealed in an elaborate hide
Alex Guest, 40 of Boleyn Way, Ilford, was sentenced to 11 years and three months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 30 March. He pleaded...
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an explosion at a north London Tube station left five people injured on Tuesday night. Southgate Underground Station...
Concerns have been raised over the decision for schools to remain open in areas where level four restrictions will come into effect from Friday evening.
Despite non-essential shops being forced to close and a non-essential travel ban becoming law for these 11 council areas, Nicola Sturgeon has maintained the...
Lorry In Collision on M27/M3 Interchange in Hampshire
There has been a collision on the M3 Junction 13 northbound involving a lorry and an other vehicle this morning. It has left two lanes of the carriage way...
National Asparagus Day Recognises NHS As Gus The Asparagus Man Hands Over First Cut Round to Hospital
National Asparagus Day falls on April 23rd and this year, to say thank you to the NHS for everything they have done this past year, the first-cut round...
One dead second fighting for life after taking Redbull MDNA tablets in Leamington
A 19-year-man has died and a woman is seriously ill in hospital, after they are believed to have taken MDMA in Leamington in the early hours of this morning...
Major manhunt launched after two year old is snatched
Police are appealing for help in locating a missing boy from Chalgrove, Oxfordshire. Andrew Junior Leighton, aged 2, was taken from his home address by his...
Concerns growing for missing Daniel White
Officers from Thames Valley Police are appealing for information to find a missing man from Prestwood. Daniel White, aged 45, was last seen in Wrights Lane...
Man charged with racial harassment after monkey noises and actions on London tube
Man charged with racial harassment after monkey noises and actions on tube – London A man has been charged following an incident where a victim was subjected...
Stop and search uncovers theft in Eastleigh shopping centre
Officers who were patrolling an Eastleigh shopping centre have charged a man with shoplifting offences. The charges come after officers witnessed the man take...
Police appeal to help find a High Risk missing person from East London
Leah Warren-Hamilton is 15 years of age. She was last seen Digby Road, East London. Leah has pink hair is wearing a black North Face jacket, denim jeans and ...
Kent biggest firework display cancelled
Leeds Castle have cancelled a massive firework display that was due to take place this evening. Thousands from across the county were expected to turn up at...
Man found guilty of indecent exposure in Fordingbridge
A man has been found guilty of two counts of indecently exposing himself to women in Fordingbridge last year. Following a three day trial at Southampton Crown...