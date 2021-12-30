Katrina was last seen at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 29) in the town. She is described as having orange/yellow hair with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a green jumper with black trousers, black coat and black trainers. Katrina has links to the Shoreham area, as well as Brighton and Hove and Worthing. There was a possible sighting in West Street, Brighton, at around 5.30pm. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 646 of 29/12.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Katrina Chivers, 39, who has been reported missing from Bexhill
