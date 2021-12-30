Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Southend

Shortly before 3pm on Tuesday 28 December, It was reported that a disturbance had broken out at an address in Kursaal Way. Officers were on the scene within minutes and found a man who had sustained stab wounds.

Two 17-year-old boys from Southend were subsequently arrested on suspicion of GBH. They remain in custody.

Thankfully, the victim’s injuries are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

We have spoken to a significant number of people who were in the area at the time and secured footage which we believe will help to progress the investigation.

We are now asking for witnesses or anyone with doorbell footage showing the incident who have not yet come forward to speak to us to do so as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should call 101 and cite incident 627 of December 28.

You can also submit a report online or by using our ‘live chat’ button in the bottom right of the homepage.