Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Southend
A suspect is being sought after a police officer was struck by a car near Blue Bell Hill village
The incident took place in Common Road on Thursday 17 September 2020 and led to the officer receiving treatment for leg injuries at a local hospital. At around...
Shocking moment as Police van on a emergency call is involved in a collision that see it roll over in Southampton
Shocking moments can be seen and heard as a police van following a police car on an Emergency call travelling on the A33 Town Quay Southampton cuts across a...
Two brothers who held a young women in slavery have been jailed
Both men were sentenced on Friday, 24 July at Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty earlier this year at the same court Ilcic Dumitru, 19 of Plumstead...
Emergency services called to free person stuck in the Mud in Portsmouth
A major operation involving the two coastguard search and rescue teams from Portsmouth and Hillhead are working with South central ambulance service the Police...
Whipps Cross Hospital have declared a major incident following the hospital being flooded
Whipps Cross Hospital has declared a major Incident due to flooding, a loss of power and backup generators. The site is closed to ambulances
Man charged with double murder in East London
A man has been charged with two counts of murder. Zahid Younis, 35 of Vandome Close, E16 appears in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14...
Missing Adrian Costache from Eastleigh Found in Eastleigh Woodland
Officers searching for missing 30-year-old Adrian Costache from Eastleigh have found a body in woodland in the area of Allbrook near Eastleigh. Adrian, 30, was...
Police made six arrests and seized three knives in Brighton
Police made six arrests and seized three knives in Brighton on Friday (28 August). Officers were carrying out stop and searches and using knife arches at...
CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a robbery in Maidstone
CCTV images have been released by detectives investigating a robbery in Maidstone. At around 8.35pm on Tuesday 2 June 2020, a man in his 50s spoke to two men...
Man charged with terror offences after North London terror raid
A man arrested by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has today, Tuesday, 18 August, been charged with terrorism offences.Ali Abdisalam Abdillahi, 29 of north...
Hovertravel is helping to transport key workers and vital supplies across the Solent
As so many of you are following the government advice by not travelling (and we are sincerely grateful to you all), you may not have seen how Hovertravel is...
Murder probe launched after fatal Westminster stabbing
Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Westminster and are...
12 police officers self isolating after postive test aboard G7 accommodation
Devon and Cornwall Police have part of confirmed as part of their work testing regime, during the early hours of 11 June we have identified one officer who is...
A drug dealer found with more than 80 wraps of heroin and cocaine in Folkestone has been jailed for three years
A drug dealer found with more than 80 wraps of heroin and cocaine in Folkestone has been jailed for three years. Mark Wilkinson, 36, of Eastfields, Folkestone...
Do you recognise this man?
Police would like to speak with him in relation to a theft investigation. Police were called to the Pret Coffee shop opposite Poundland in Staines on Thursday...
Man Arrested following Multiple vehicle collision
A 52-year-old man arrested following a multiple vehicle collision in Dartford has been released as Kent Police continues to appeal for information. Officers...
Burglar shows true colours after Southampton Breaking
Police are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection with a burglary in Southampton. This took place at about 3.30pm on Monday 17 July at the...
Lewisham Teenager charged with the murder of 17 year old Nasir Patrice
Warwickshire Police say a 16 year old boy from #Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with the murder of 17 year old Nasir Patrice (pictured). Nasir...
Man Claims he caught disease after swimming in urine-contaminated water at weir
A man says he’s caught aÂ disease after swimming at Warleigh Weir in Somerset. The weir, located in Claverton, just a couple of miles from the Wiltshire...
A scumbag has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents relating to criminal damage to charity shops in parts of west Kent
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents relating to criminal damage to charity shops in parts of west Kent. The 43-year-old...
A suspect has been arrested following two reported assaults in Dover
Kent Police was called at 12.10am on Thursday 8 July 2021 following a report of an altercation in London Road. Officers attended and it was reported that a man...
UK COVID19 death toll hits over 7000
As of 9am 8 April, 282,074 tests have concluded, with 14,682 tests on 7 April. 232,708 people have been tested of which 60,733 tested positive. As of 5pm on 7...
Emergency services have been called to an incident on the A219 Fulham Palace Road in South West London
Police and paramedics are at the junction of Averill Street The road is blocked due to the incident. Traffic is slow-moving on approach in both directions...
A 19-year-old man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to eight years in prison following a knife attack in city centre earlier this year
Fabian Silva, of Sedgley Close, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Monday 13 December), having previously been found guilty of Section...