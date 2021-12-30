Premier Inn in Orpington evacuated and man, aged in his 30s detained under the Mental Health Act by Police

Staff and guests were evacuated from the South East London hotel in the suspect suicide attempt.

Police confirmed they were called to the Premier Inn on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services attended and a search of the room took place.

The hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

Police, London Ambulance Service and the LFB attended.

A spokesman for the Met Police said :

Police were called at 10.15pm on Wednesday, 29 December following concerns for the welfare of a man at a hotel in The Walnuts, Orpington. The building was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A man, aged in his 30s, was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a south London hospital.