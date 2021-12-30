Collision investigators are appealing for information following the death of a car driver in Folkestone

At around 9.10pm on Wednesday 29 December 2021 a grey Renault Megane, travelling in Churchill Avenue towards the town centre, left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

It took place between the roundabout for Park Farm Road and a roundabout which connects with Canterbury Road and Black Bull Road.

The driver, a man in his 30s from the local area, was declared deceased at the scene.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to obtain privately held video footage, such as dashcam or CCTV, which captures the grey Megane travelling in the area in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who believes they can be of assistance is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting MM/SW/148/21. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.