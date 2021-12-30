Detectives are appealing for information following the theft of a safe from a Margate hotel

The incident happened between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Sunday 26 December 2021.

Three men are reported to have entered Smiths Court Hotel in Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville before stealing a large industrial safe.

The incident followed a burglary on 24 December, when the hotel’s CCTV systems were targeted.

Crime scene investigators have visited the scene to gather forensic evidence and officers have made enquiries with nearby residents.

People are being asked to check their dashcam and residential CCTV for any footage that may assist detectives.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/265563/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org