First picture of teen stabbed to death in Croydon Murder

Detectives are investigating after a teenager was found with stab injuries in Croydon.

Shortly after 7pm on Thursday, 30 December, police were made aware of an assault in Ashburton Park, Croydon.

Officers attended and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from stab injuries. Officers immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:36hrs. His next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification has not taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A crime scene remains in place.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.