Witnesses are sought by officers following the allegation of a rape in #Barming.
Fire Crews Called to tackle out of control Caravan fire in Sidlesham
Fire Crews from Chichester and Selsey where mobilised just after 10.15pm to reports of a building on fire in Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham on Saturday evening...
Air Ambulance called to M25 motorway after motorbike crash
The M25 has been closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike. The collision has taken place by junction 5 for the M26, after the clockwise exit to...
Firearms officers called to Broadstairs following robbery
Police are investigating after being called to a report of a robbery. The incident is said to have happened at a newsagent in George Hill Road, Broadstairs...
Police bail Southampton Lucy McHugh Murder Suspect
Police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Southampton have bailed a man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child...
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a collision in #Dartford.
The collision occurred at about 11pm on Friday 28 May 2021 on the A225 Dartford Road, between Franks Lane and Calfstock Lane. A silver Toyota Yaris and a...
Officers are appealing for information following a serious collision in Southsea. The collision occurred at some time between 11am and 11.20am on Monday, 29...
Police are appealing for help in their search for a man who has been reported missing from Wallingford. Robert Ely, aged 67, of Fir Tree Avenue, was last seen...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after two brothers were knocked unconscious during an assault in Barnet
At 11pm on Friday, 2 July, the brothers – aged 18 and 24 – were approached by a group of males on Sheaveshill Parade, NW9. After a brief altercation, the...
Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Clacton
Officers were called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight today, Sunday 12 September, to reports of a man injured. A 21-year-old man had suffered a stab...
Seventeen Year old Boy arrested for possession of an offensive weapon
On Wednesday, 25 April at around 1800hrs, detectives from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce stopped and searched a 17-year-old boy at Hoe Road, Newham and...
Missing Kent Man Michael Fewtrell Car is seen in Portsmouth
Michael Fewtrell was last seen in the Beechings Way area at around 7pm on 31 July 2021 and reported missing to Kent Police a week later. It has been reported...
Man Pleads Guilty To Brutal Murder
A 33 year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison today (Friday, July 15) at Winchester Crown Court following a murder enquiry in Portsmouth earlier...
A man has been stabbed on the terraces at the National Theatre in London
A man has been stabbed in a knife attack at the National theatre on terrace, next to Waterloo Bridge. The London HEMS team have landing following the incident...
Police appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Weston-super-Mare
A black Aprilia motorcycle and a silver Nissan Micra collided on Queen’s Way at approximately 2.25pm on Friday 16th April 2021 The motorcyclist, a man in his...
Fire crews tackle blaze in baking oven in Gillingham at alloy wheel refurbishers
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire within an industrial oven at Lepsons Alloy wheel refurbishment in Railway Street Industrial...
Thieves gained access through unknown means and after an untidy search, stolen various miscellaneous items from the car
A theft from motor vehicle has occurred on Streetsbrook Road in Solihull at 22.20hrs on 09/11/2020 whereby two offenders have approached an undefended BMW...
The Violent Crime Taskforce were supported by the Marine Policing Unit (MPU) after drugs were thrown in the Thames by a suspected drug dealer
Around 1pm on Wednesday, 4 November, VCTF officers were on patrol in New Cross when they witnesses a drug deal take place along Foreshore, SE8. The...
Four men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Brighton have been released under investigation, as detectives continue to seek witnesses
Police responded to a report of a fight involving around 20 people in Montpelier Place at 10.15pm on Wednesday (4 November). A 40-year-old local man suffered...
A fatal collision investigation is underway following a head-on crash on the A19 at Walden Stubbs in the Selby District
At around 10am today (Thursday 4 November 2021) a white Jaguar XF saloon car that was travelling south towards Doncaster, and an orange DAF large goods vehicle...
UPDATED:Ten fire appliances have been mobilised to a major fire onboard a ship in Southampton
Ten fire appliances have been mobilised to Southampton dock to tackle a blaze that has broken out onboard a vessel that is carrying 7000 tonnes of scrap metal...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision at the St Margaret’s roundabout of the A27 in Titchfield
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision at the St Margaret’s roundabout of the A27, Southampton Road, in Titchfield. Police were called just...
Margate street robber charged
Margate robbery suspect to appear in court A suspected robber has been charged after a woman’s bag was snatched in Margate. Ronald Murtagh, 43 of no fixed...
Fire crews scambled to tackle Ramsgate blaze
A number of fire crews from a Kent Fire and rescue have been called to tackle a blaze that has rapidly spread through in the East Cliff area of Ramsgate on...
An assault on a police officer with an air weapon in New Ash Green has led to a man being sentenced to more than three years’ imprisonment
An assault on a police officer with an air weapon in New Ash Green has led to a man being sentenced to more than three years’ imprisonment. Adam Woodbridge...