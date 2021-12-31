The family of a boy who sadly died in a single-vehicle collision on the M3 at Winchester have today paid tribute to him

Police were called around 8.50pm on Sunday 26 December, when a red Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling on the M3 southbound, was in collision with a roadside barrier on the slip road at junction 11.

Tragically, 11-year-old Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz died following the incident.

Paying tribute to him today, his family said: “Our beloved Alfie. We were so lucky to have you in our lives, giving us brightness, joy, love and happiness.

“Now that you have been taken away from us so suddenly and at such a young age, just 11 years-old, we are going to miss you forever.

“We will carry in our hearts your love for all of our lives, until our last breath, and we hope that one day we will meet in God’s heaven to give you the last hug that we wished to have given to you before you left.

“We love you and always will. Anna, Marcos and Chloe.”

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with information.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Mark Furse, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, in which an 11-year-old boy has sadly and so suddenly lost his life.

“We are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, and I want to appeal to anyone with information – particularly anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle – to make contact with us, and allow us to piece together this young boy final moments.