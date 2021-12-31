A man was left feeling “physically sick” after seeing graffiti sprayed on a memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore

The sculpture was installed at a Derbyshire nature reserve two days after the NHS fundraiser died aged 100 in February.

The vandalism, spelling out “IRA” in white paint, was covered up within hours by the man who spotted it.

Anthony Ball said he had been walking around Thistley Place Meadow in Hatton on Wednesday morning.

“I was on a walk around the meadow when I saw it – it made me feel physically sick,” said Mr Ball, who is chairman of the Dove Valley Community Project.

“I had to go back home and fetch a bin bag to put on him. I couldn’t let people see him with that graffiti on, it’s not nice.

“I hope they’re pleased with themselves, it’s beyond belief.”

He believed the sculpture was vandalised overnight, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The life-sized steel silhouette was made by AGC Fabrications, which previously donated a soldier statue to replace a war memorial stolen from the same village.

Austin Cox from the Burton-based firm said: “I would like to say how disgusted the team are by the actions of a mindless person.

Sir Tom was a inspiration to us all during the beginning of the pandemic, and to see the disrespect by someone on our take of a memorial for him upsets us all and the community

“We would like the culprit to know that we have the resources to repaint, repair or replace Sir Tom and we will continue to do so.”