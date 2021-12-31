A man was left feeling “physically sick” after seeing graffiti sprayed on a memorial to Captain Sir Tom Moore
You may also like
A man aged in his thirties, sustained a stab wound to his chest and a stab wound to his leg. He remains in hospital
At around 7.55pm yesterday (9/11) there was an altercation between a group of people in Lambourn Road. A man aged in his thirties, sustained a stab wound to...
Investigation ongoing following the death of an infant at a property in Leicestershire
Shortly before 8am today (Thursday 8 April) officers were called to an address in Glen Park Avenue, Glenfield, by the East Midlands Ambulance Service...
Tribute has been paid to a pedestrian who died following an incident on the A342
Tribute has been paid to a pedestrian who died following an incident on the A342. Jason Plested, 30, of Woodstock Way, Surrey, died following an incident...
Probe launched for Serial arsonist after vehicles torched in Sevenoaks
Investigators have issued an appeal for information following a suspected arson in Sevenoaks. Kent Police was called at around 9.10pm on Wednesday 14 October...
Police investigating a robbery at Camborne railway station, Cornwall, have released a CCTV image in connection with the attack
At just after 1.30pm on Friday 18 September, a woman was approached by a man as she waited on the platform at Camborne railway station who told her that she...
Police have sadly confirmed that a man has died and his body has been pulled from the Monks Ferry in Birkenhead this morning (Wednesday) The death of the man...
Police have issued a renewed appeal one year on from a high value residential burglary in Enfield in which a number of firearms from various James Bond movies were stolen
Police were called at 8pm on Monday 23 March 2020 to an address in Aldersbrook Avenue, Enfield, EN1 following reports of a burglary in progress. The suspects...
Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for almost three weeks
Antonino Coppola, 23, was last seen on Thursday, 16 September leaving Bow Road Station in the direction of Mornington Grove, E3 after he told a friend...
A stalker who taped a mobile phone to the bottom of his victim’s car has been handed a 10 year sentence
Paul Hoare, 35, of Wallace Gardens, Swanscombe, will be detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act but will serve the jail term if his condition...
Detectives investigating a fraud in which a man was conned into handing over more than £100,000 of his savings
Detectives investigating a fraud in which a man was conned into handing over more than £100,000 of his savings have released E-fits of two men they would like...
Drugs ruin lives and are often associated with other crime including violence, burglary and theft
Police were responding to reports of a missing person on behalf of another force when they came found David Ture smoking cannabis inside a property in Cadwin...
Man who stole dead man’s car is jailed
An elaborate fraud in order to steal a luxury car has ended with a Canterbury man being jailed for over three years. In December 2016 Ozgur Gun wrote to...
Air ambulance called after Man is shot in Canterbury
An air ambulance was called out after a man in his 20s was shot in the stomach at Godwin Road, Thanington, last night. The injured man was found in Oxford...
Stefano Marescotti, the presenter on the QVC television channel that is based in Chiswick Business Park has been found dead
Marescotti was the subject of a missing persons appeal when colleagues and friends both in this country and Italy became concerned when they hadn’t heard...
Multi agency recovery operation off Peacehaven
A major multi agency operation is taking place off the Sussex coast this morning after the UK Coastguard and Sussex Police were made aware of a number of...
Four year old mauled by Dog in Southampton
A four year required emergency hospital treatment after he was mauled by a dog in a pub garden over the Bank holiday. A shocked parent of the little boy...
A man who pleaded guilty to dealing Class A drugs in Brighton has been jailed
Charles Ogunnowo, 27, of Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 19 October where he faced charges for possession of crack cocaine with...
Conspirators who plotted to shoot a man have been jailed for a combined total of more than 15 years
Conspirators who plotted to shoot a man have been jailed for a combined total of more than 15 years. Barry Chambers and Andrew Williams participated in...
Police Launch Probe after School Girls Attacked and Sexually Assaulted in Portsmouth
Police have launched a probe after Two girls at a Portsmouth school have been sexually assaulted by two fellow pupils, two Romanian boys. It is understood that...
Three yobs have pleaded guilty to carrying out a homophobic attacked
Three yobs have pleaded guilty to Public Order Act and other offences following a police investigation into a homophobic incident on the N31 bus rouhte. The...
18 year old Stabbed in Islington
Police rushed to Liverpool Road in Islington just after 7pm on Friday following reports of a stabbing. Once on scene they found a 18 year old male suffering...
Kent Police is seeking help to locate Charlotte Stroud who has been reported missing from the Medway area
Charlotte was last seen at around 9pm on Monday 11 October and her last known location was outside Gillingham train station. She is aged 19 and believed to...
The victim was treated facial injuries at St Richards Hospital in Chichester
Police have released a photo of a man they want to interview over an assault on a bus passenger in Pagham. The bus passenger, aged 63, was travelling home on...
Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies on A33 at Kings Worthy
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following a collision on the A33 at Kings Worthy yesterday evening. [photoshelter-gallery...