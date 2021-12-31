Bracklsham Bay BREAKING SUSSEX

A kite-surfer has died after getting into difficulties in Bracklsham Bay

December 31, 2021
Selsey Coastguard team were paged at 1.20pm on Wednesday afternoon to a Kitesurfer in difficulties at Bracklesham.
Paramedics, Hampshire & Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance and Police were mobilised to the scene and Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 163 was stood down en-route.
Sussex Police said that officers were called to Bracklesham Bay at around 1.15 pm on Wednesday, December 29 to a  report of a kite-surfer in difficulties.
“Officers attended with paramedics but the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed, as has the coroner’s office.”
