A kite-surfer has died after getting into difficulties in Bracklsham Bay
You may also like
Police called to a fight between a large group of people; man is found with a stab wound in Shepherd’s Bush
Police were called on Thursday, 2 December, at approximately 4.45pm to Wood Lane, W12, to report of a fight between a large group of people. Officers attended...
Emergency services called to Motorcycle collision near Newport
Emergency services have been called to an injured motorcyclist this morning. Armed Island roads policing,fire crews from Newport and Isle of Wight ambulances...
Humber Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public who was concerned after seeing a tent dangerously close to a cliff edge, along the Cleveland Way, North Yorkshire
Coastguard teams at Staithes Coastguard and Whitby Coastguard found thr family, of two adults and a child, who unaware of the dangers, pitched their tent near...
Cashpoint raider strike for a second night in a row in Kent and this time they’re successful
Detectives are appealing for information following the theft of a cash machine from a service station on the A299 Thanet Way. The incident at the Shell...
Man arrested following a fatal shooting in Hackney
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal shooting in Hackney. Officers were called at approximately 11.30pm on Friday, 5...
Ocean investigators working to establish have Rorqual whale becomes entrapped on bow of ship
Ocean investigators are working in Portsmouth to establish how the Rorqual Whale which could weigh up to 180 tonnes became lodged on the bow of the Cote...
2019 Isle of Wight Festival Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now
Following one of the festivalâs most successful weekends to date, The Isle of Wight Festival has announced that next yearâs event will take place 13-16...
Armed Police called to Saddlebrook Park caravan Park on the Isle of Sheppey
Armed police officers from Kent Police and around six SECAmb vehicles have been called to an incident on the the Isle of Sheppey. Police were seen to enter ...
Emergency services have been called to Tesco in Fareham
Police, Fire and specialist EOD officers from the Royal logistics corps have all been scrambled to Tesco at Quay Street in the town this lunchtime. Emergency...
Pensioner Mugged whilst using cash point in Alton
Officers from Hampshire Police have released a CCTV image of two teenagers they would like to speak to after a 75 year-old woman had her handbag taken from her...
Corona vs The Gunners – Manager tests positive for virus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for corona virus. The virus has reached the Arsenal and thy have closed their training ground. Any club staff who...
£60,000 in cash was found inside a car at the Channel Tunnel
An investigation has been launched after cash believed to total around £60,000 was found inside a car at the Channel Tunnel. Officers seized the cash...
Officers investigating the murder of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn are appealing for more witnesses to come forward
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, who leads the investigation, said: “We have arrested five people and continue to make good progress, but it is clear...
Cruel and Wicked as RSCPA confirm they are probing shaven and painted dog
The RSCPA has confirmed that they have launched an investigation on the Isle of Wight Council are attempting to locate the owner of a chihuahua that was...
Royal London Cup match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Radlett due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Gloucestershire squad.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the cancellation of tomorrow’s Royal London Cup match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Radlett...
A man has been arrested in Romania on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for the murder of Valerie Graves in Bosham, West Sussex. On 30 December 2013, the 55-year...
Watch this shocking behaviour that happened in North Sheen at the level Crossing
The level crossing at North Sheen today. Mate, the barrier is there for a reason. This shocking footage was captured in Richmond on Thames. With the barriers...
Police Appeal after Two attempted School Kid Snatches in Southampton
Police in Southampton are investigating two suspicious incidents that have occurred this week when children have been walking to and from school. The first...
This is such a sweet little tale that was caught on CCTV
The owner of the cow used to hear dogs barking at night so he put one CCTV camera. Whilst reviewing the CCTV saw this unbelievable incident, that a leopard...
An armed robber who targeted a Chatham travel agent has been jailed for seven year
Equipped with a blue BB gun, Daryl Cook entered the High Street store in February 2020 and stole a large quantity of cash after threatening members of staff...
Ryde fire crew called to Binstead Hill following fire
A fire crew stationed at Ryde have been called to Binstead Hill near Ryde on the Isle of Wight this evening following a large black smoke cloud that can be...
Royal Marines to yomp into Portsmouth Historic Dockyard as funding from Heritage Lottery Fund transforms the telling of naval story
A Major Heritage Lottery Fund grant will create the country’s newest national collection at The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth Historic...
Homes this evening have been left without power again. Resident in the Gosport area have been hit for a second time this week with a loss of power. Southern...
A British fugitive has been tracked down by National Crime Agency officers and arrested in South Africa after 21 years on the run. PYATTBrandon William Pyatt...