Police searching for missing Leona Peach have said the 12-year-old girl has been found “safe and well” – with a man arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap at the property where she was discovered

December 31, 2021
In a statement Devon & Cornwall Police said:
“Following an extensive policing operation, 12-year-old Leona Peach who was reported missing from Newton Abbot on the morning of Monday 20 December, has been located safe and well.
“Aided by officers from Lincolnshire Police and with support from Devon Child Services and Lincolnshire Child Services, units attended and undertook a search of an address near Boston this afternoon and located Leona; She will continue to be supported by specialist officers and child services.
“During the search police have arrested a 34-year-old man, originally from Devon, on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap.
He is due to be transferred into police custody within Devon and Cornwall for questioning in due course.
“Officers would like to thank the public for their support in helping us locate Ms Peach”.
