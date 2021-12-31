A pair of cousins who were racing each other at speeds of up 100mph have each been jailed for more than two years.

.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Haseeb Ashraf (pictured), 20, and Amaan Ghani, 20, both of St John’s Road, Eastwood, Rotherham admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The two were driving home from work on 25 March 2020 at around 9.15pm when a BMW 1 series being driven by Ghani crashed head on into an unmarked police car on Warren Vale, Rotherham

The officer is still recovering and receiving ongoing treatment

Ghani also suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision including a broken arm.

The court heard how Ghani and Ashraf were driving their cars (Ashraf was driving a Vauxhall Astra) consistently below that of a careful and competent driver.

Both vehicles were described as being driven at high speeds with poor undertaking, giving the appearance that they were racing.

They appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday 23 December where they admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both were sentenced to 26 months in a Young Offenders Institution and banned from driving for four years. They will also have to take an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.

T/Sergeant John Taylor of the Force’s Serious Collisions Unit, said: