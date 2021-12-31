BREAKING KENT LYDD

Lydd airport set to be used for migrant processing say Home office

December 31, 2021
Part of Lydd Airport in Kent is to be used to triage migrants who land on nearby beaches. They will be given dry clothing, food and a Covid test – before being transferred to Dover. The site will not be used for overnight accommodation, according to the Home Office.

