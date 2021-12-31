Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, have been referred to the Court of Appeal
An arsonist who set fire to a building in Deal while its occupants were still inside has been given an extended sentence
Jason Scott pleaded guilty to arson at Canterbury Crown Court following the incident in the Dover Road area of the town on 30 August 2020. The 48-year...
US website wrongly reports Bill Roache has died
There’s some nasty, fake news going around social media today reporting that William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, has died...
She walked towards two men, one of whom grabbed her arm and pulled her towards him before touching her inappropriately over her clothing
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Milton Keynes. At approximately 8.10am on Monday (21/9), the victim was...
A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Edmonton. Police were called to Chalfont Road just after 7pm to reports of the shooting. When officers...
If a hacker got into your email or social media account, what would they find? Health and banking information? Names and contact details for your friends and...
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to following two separate incidents of indecent exposure on a bus in the Stratford area. The...
A suspected thief has appeared in court after a man’s wallet was stolen in Folkestone
Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad investigated after a man in his 70s reported that his wallet had been stolen from him in George Lane on...
Residents awoken after late night hit and run
Residents of Somerstown, Portsmouth were woken by a large bang last night after a suspected drink driver hit parked cars before making off. The crash happened...
Officers investigating the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Damarie Omare Roye in Thornton Heath have charged a man with murder
Byron Whyne, 19 of Grenaby Road, Croydon, will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Thursday, 15 July. At around...
Woman dies in bungalow fire in Pinkneys Green Maidenhead
A woman has died in a fire at a bungalow in Pinkneys Green in Maidenhead. At 11.24pm on Thursday 11 May, Thames Valley Fire Control Service received reports of...
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay The incident happened at 4.40am on Sunday 22 December 2019. It is reported that...
Overturned Car closes part of A27
The A27 Fareham partly blocked after collision on then roundabout The collision has partly blocked a major road in Fareham that is being dealt with by...
Fire crew called to Sainsbury’s In Newport
Firefighters from the Islands fire and rescue service have been called to Sainsbury’s filling station on Honey Cross Way in Newport. The crew were mobilsed...
Bestival Dead a tragic accident says Dad
The father of a 25-year-old festival goer, who was found dead yesterday morning, has stated the death was “a tragic accident”. Holby City and...
Teenager stabbed in the stomach in broad day light robbery in Chatham for his mobile and wallet
Witnesses are sought after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Chatham. The teenager was walking along a footpath, known as ‘The Trails’, off Albany Road, when...
A group of Doncaster men who broke into properties in Maidenhead armed with crowbars and baseball bats have been sentenced
The first raid took place at Denham Close at 1.15am on May 6 when the two men, 39-year-old Alan Finley and 23-year-old Ibrahim Ormangorem, forced entry...
Manhunt launched for serial sex attacker in Swanley
An appeal has been issued by officers following three reported sexual assaults on women in the Swanley area. The incidents have involved a suspect on a dark...
The family of a man who was murdered in a #Wickford care home earlier this week have paid tribute to a “gentle soul”. Harry Hennessy, 60, sadly died at...
A dispersal order is being enforced in Greenhithe to target groups of people who have been engaging in anti-social behaviour in and around a lake. The order...
Woman murdered in Rainham named as Leslie Spearing
The woman at the centre of murder investigation has been named locally as LeslieSpearing. Emergency services found the woman in her 50’s just after 8.30pm on...
Two bangladeshi teenagers stabbed by a group of Black boys on east London estate
Police have launched an investigation in East London this evening on the Clichy estate after two bangladeshi teenagers stabbed by a group of Black boys just...
Delays on Wightlink after link-span failure
Travellers using Wightlink are experiencing and hour and a half delays after the development of a link span fault at Wightlink’s Fishbourne terminal this...
Thieves target Bar 91 Southsea following a string of breaking around the area
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a Southsea bar was the victim of it’s FIFTH break-in. HUIS, the popular Belgian Bar in Elm Grove has now...
Van Ploughs into Lampost Finsbury Park
A fire crew from London Fire Bridge have made safe a lamp stand and a van after in plough into it on Blackstock Road in Finsbury Park overnight on Saturday...