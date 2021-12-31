Detectives investigating after a teenager was found with stab injuries in Croydon have made an arrest

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on the afternoon of Friday, 31 December. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

Shortly after 7pm on Thursday, 30 December, police were made aware of an assault in Ashburton Park, Croydon.

Officers attended and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from stab injuries. Officers immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.36pm. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be held on Saturday, 1 January.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate, led by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard. He said: “We’re in the very early stages of our investigation and my team have already undertaken a series of enquiries to establish what happened.

“The boy’s family have suffered a shocking loss and it is now up to us to find the answers to the questions that they are asking.

“The community can help us. Police and local people must work together to catch violent criminals and bring them to justice. If you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

Superintendent Dan Knowles, of the South Area Command Unit, which polices Croydon, said: “This tragic loss of a young life on our streets has rightly and understandably caused considerable concern among the local community.

“Our colleagues in Specialist Crime are continuing their investigation and my officers are carrying out enhanced patrols in the local area. I urge anyone who can help us to approach those officers and tell us what you know.”

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.