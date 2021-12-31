A man who attempted to evade police by hiding in thick undergrowth in a Medway park has been arrested

Kent Police was called to High Street, Rochester, at 3.16am on Christmas Day following a report of a robbery. A man who was riding a push bike is said to have approached a woman and threatened to stab her before stealing her handbag.

Officers worked with CCTV operatives to locate the suspect, who then ran from police. Further enquiries led them to Hilly Fields Community Park in Gillingham where Police Dog Coty helped in a search at around 8am.

PD Coty picked up a scent and pulled his handler towards a metal fence, which was completely overgrown with brambles. The officer spotted the man lying in the undergrowth and he was arrested by patrols.

The man in his forties from Gillingham was detained on suspicion of robbery and has since been bailed until 6 January 2022 whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/264706/21. Officers are keen to hear from a motorist who may have passed by at the time of the offence and could have seen something that would help with their enquiries.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org