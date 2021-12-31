Police have arrested a teenage boy following yesterday’s (30/12) violent incident in Swindon town centre.

The 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray and also on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday (30/12) we responded to a disorder involving a number of youths in Canal Walk.

A teenage boy received injuries, described as non-life threatening, which required hospital treatment; and a woman in her 60s, who was a bystander, received minor injuries.

There is no indication of any wider threat to the public and additional patrols will be operating in the town centre throughout the day and overnight for further reassurance.

Our enquiries are continuing and we would like to hear from anyone who may have recorded footage of this incident or who may have other information to share.

If you can help please call us on 101 quoting log 175 of yesterday (30/12).

Alternatively, information can be reported without leaving your name to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.