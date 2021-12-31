Wanted on recall to prison Sex offender Christopher Spelman from Merseyside thought to be in Kent

Merseyside Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a 62-year-old man
originally from Kirkby who is wanted on recall to prison.
Christopher Spelman was sentenced to seven years in prison on 6 March 2014 after
being convicted of indecent assault. He was released on licence on Friday, 9
December 2016.
Spelman is wanted by officers after he failed to comply with his license release
conditions and was recalled to prison on 9 December.
Extensive efforts have been made by the police to find him but he remains
outstanding and officers are requesting the public's help to find him.
Spelman is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with blue eyes, and short
brown hair.
Spelman is believed to have travelled to the Folkestone area of Kent in early 2017.
He remained in this area until June 2018. He is known to frequent camp sites and
work within the hospitality industry.
If you have any information please contact Merseyside Police on the 101 number.
People with information can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555
111.
