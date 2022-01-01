Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen in a robbery in Eastleigh

Officers were called at 8.43pm on 30 December, to reports of a robbery in Lakeside Country Park.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Chandler’s Ford, had been parked in his vehicle when it was surrounded by a group of unknown people.

He was then assaulted and his car, a grey Audi A3, was stolen. The vehicle was later located on Hardy Road.

A 15-year-old boy from Eastleigh, a 15-year-old boy from Bishopstoke, and a 16-year-old girl from Eastleigh have all been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in custody at this time.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a grey Audi A3 driving in the area, or have dash cam footage that may assist us?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210520533. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.