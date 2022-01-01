Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire overnight and will remain at the scene throughout today.

On-call crews from Ongar, Manningtree and Hawkwell are working through the site this morning.

Due to smoke coming from the incident, residents are reminded to keep their doors and windows shut, particularly those in the Broad Road area.

Station Manager Ben Turner said: “We’ll be on the scene all day so residents will notice more smoke as we remove materials from the industrial unit and continue to extinguish the fire.

“This is nothing to worry about as we have the incident under control.”

Crews are working with partners to remove the recyclable material from the building to extinguish it outside.

If you live in the area, please keep your windows and doors shut. Please avoid the area while emergency services deal with this incident.

This is likely to be a protracted incident.

