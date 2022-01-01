Bring back our defibrillator!

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust is appealing for the safe return of a piece of vital, life-saving equipment which was taken from the scene of an incident in the first hour of the new year.

The defibrillator is a staple device which every NWAS emergency vehicle carries and is used in life-threatening emergencies when people are in cardiac arrest – one was taken from the scene of an incident in Union St West, Oldham, at approximately 12.15am by an unknown individual.

A spokesperson said; “These defibrillators are much larger than the community ones and those in public buildings, and special training is required to use them – as well as being an expensive and necessary piece of equipment for any ambulance crew, using them incorrectly can cause serious harm and they can be potentially fatal in the wrong hands.

“We urge whoever took it not to use it on anyone and to contact us on 03451130099 to arrange its return.”

If anyone has any information about the stolen defibrillator, please also use this number.