BREAKING LONDON TOOTING

Probe launched after Sainsbury’s Dog snatch

January 1, 2022
1 Min Read

A 12 year old black lab stolen from the front of Tooting Broadway Sainsburys  on New Year’s Day.

Loved family pet answering to Kira and wearing a blue collar with owners’ number on. CCTV shows a man taking her away. Has been reported.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp