Gosport man found dead in flat on New Year’s Eve being treated as unexplained

A man found by emergency services in the early hours of Saturday is being treated as unexplained Police have revealed.

Police,Paramedics and firefighters were called after a deaf gentleman made a call for help advising he couldn’t wake his friend and there had been some sort of explosion whilst he was out at a shop.

On his return to the property on Durham street the man was found to be in cardiac arrest

A joint charge Invesigstion has been launched by specialists fire investigator and Police.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called to Durham Street at 2.29am. Sadly a man was pronounced deceased at the scene.