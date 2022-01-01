The victim of a fatal stabbing in Croydon has been identified as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

The victim has been confirmed as Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, who was from the local area. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after police were made aware of an assault in Ashburton Park, Croydon; shortly after 19:00hrs on Thursday, 30 December,

Officers attended and found 15-year-old Zaian suffering from stab injuries. Officers immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:36hrs.

On Friday, 31 December, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on the afternoon of Friday, 31 December. He was taken to a south London police station and later released on bail to a date in late January.

A post-mortem examination was held on Saturday, 1 January and gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate, led by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard. He said: “My thoughts continue to be with Zaian’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss. My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian’s family the answers they deserve.

“Zaian’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole. He was just 15- years-old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice. No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately.”

Superintendent Dan Knowles, of the South Area Command Unit, which polices Croydon, said: “This tragic loss of a young life on our streets has rightly and understandably caused considerable concern among the local community.

“Our colleagues in Specialist Crime are continuing their investigation and my officers are carrying out enhanced patrols in the local area. I urge anyone who can help us to approach those officers and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.