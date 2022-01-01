Met make a total of Seven arrests over London New year celebration

As Londoners welcomed in 2022, across the capital officers from the Met maintained a visible presence across the city.

In the lead up to the New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Met had been working closely with the Mayor’s office, British Transport Police (BTP), Westminster City Council and other partners to make sure everyone had a safe evening.

Commander Paul Brogden, leading this year’s operation, said: “Last night’s New Year’s Eve policing operation went to plan with only some concerns appearing. I am pleased to say that the vast majority of the public acted the way we expected them to, making common sense decisions to keep themselves and others safe.

“Westminster Bridge, Embankment and the surrounding areas saw crowds gather for a period during the evening however the mood was largely good natured. The Met had significant resources, including mounted officers, focused in such areas to respond appropriately. Elsewhere in the city, we reported a night of low violence.”

Officers attended and issued some closure notices on 13 UMEs across London, mainly in South and East London.

As part of the main policing operation in central London, seven people were arrested.

This was for assault, breach of bail, theft and sexual touching.

Commander Paul Brogden continued: “I would like to thank the hundreds of officers and staff who have worked in the planning and delivery of the policing operation and I am grateful to our partners who worked so closely to support our plans.

“While the celebrations have now ended for another year, our officers will continue their duties back on the streets working to keep London safe into 2022.”