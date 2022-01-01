BREAKING LONDON TWICKENHAM

Krzysztof is 49 years old and has been missing since the 30th December

January 1, 2022
He has  not been seen or heard from since.

He is missing from #Twickenham.

If you see him or have any information to his whereabouts, please call 101 and quote 21MIS040842.

