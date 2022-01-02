Officers currently have a large section of Doncaster Road in #Rotherham cordoned off close to the junction with Oak Meadows after the body of a man was discovered unconscious in the stree
You may also like
Drivers ‘putting lives at risk’ after trees, fizzy pop and a car found precariously balanced during road operation
Officers have been running an operation alongside Highways England to target drivers who have not properly secured their cargo Dangerous drivers have been...
Six arrests and three knives recovered after gang fight in Ashford
Six arrests have been made and three knives recovered by Kent Police officers investigating a disturbance in Ashford town centre. Officers were called to a...
A man has been charged and a further arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing murder investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body on the A3 near Guildford
The body of Helen Anderson, aged 41, was found by a member of the public near the A3 in Guildford on Monday on the 23rd August 2021 Dane Messam, 52, of Henry...
Two men and a woman have been arrested after a package was thrown into the grounds of Forest Bank prison, Salford
Shortly after 1pm on Sunday 6 December 2020, officers were made aware of parcels being thrown into the exercise yard of the prison grounds. A response...
Police investigate attempted abduction in Bromley of two 11 year olds
Detectives are investigating an alleged attempted abduction in Bromley. At around 3pm on Wednesday, 9 September, two 11-year-old schoolgirls were near a bus...
Bungling burglar caught on camera in Chichester
These distinctive tattoos helped secure a two-year jail term for a man who stole £10,000 worth of stock from a Chichester retailer. About 9am on Saturday 12...
Emergency services have been called to the High Street in West Wickham after pensioner was crushed by an HGV
The high street in West Wickham remains closed in both directions after emergency services were scrambled to the incident involving a man in his seventies and...
Police appeal after man head smashed in with metal bar
Police in Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in Stepney. Officers were called at around 17:30hrs on Friday, 6...
Bethnal Green Fire
Licensed to UK News in Pictures.Saturday 24th June 2017 Bethnal Green East London , UK. More than 70 firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a block of flats...
Breaking Parents Warning After Little girl Gets Chemical Burns from Slime
A warning to any parents who’s children make slime. This is what has happened to my daughters hands. It looks like chemical burns so in the bin it all...
Man arrested after ramming Edmonton Police Station
A man has been arrested after ramming a north London police station tonight with his vehicle. Edmonton Police Station on Fore Street has been evacuated, ...
Three people have been charged with drugs offences after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Ramsgate
Three people have been charged with drugs offences after Kent Police carried out a warrant at a house in Ramsgate. Officers attended a property in...
Person killed after being hit by a train near Hartley Witney
A person has sadly died after being struck by a train near Hartley Witney this evening. The incident happened near to Pale Lane Farm Winchfield on...
Six guns and ammunition were seized and two arrests were made during a proactive arrest operation targeting people involved in the supply of firearms
Six guns and ammunition were seized and two arrests were made during a proactive arrest operation targeting people involved in the supply of firearms. At...
Woman dies following collision with Lamp Post on A35 near Hinton
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic incident in the Hinton. Police were called to the A35 Lyndhurst Road at 3pm yesterday (August 8) to...
A helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt
It’s understood that the crash has killed at least seven people, including several Americans, Israeli officials have said The Multinational Force and...
Appeal following public order incident on Southsea Common
Police investigating after a public order incident that took place last night (14 June) on Southsea Common, close to the War Memorial. Around 30 people were...
Appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Greenhithe
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a teenage girl reported missing from Greenhithe. Molly Clark was last seen on Thursday 6 February 2020...
Roads policing officers launch safety Campaign in Kent
Roads policing officers in Kent are launching a campaign to make the county’s roads safer and target motorists who are speeding, using their phone at the wheel...
Nine arrested in London crime crack down
Police have arrested nine people this morning, Thursday, 12 April, as part of a crackdown on violent crime across London. Warrants were executed at eight...
Updated:Bloodbath on the forecourt after knife attack at BP Abbeywood
Police closed the BP Garage and Harrow Manor Way in both directions in Abbeywood South East London following the late night attack the second knife ...
Motorbike rider left with life changing injures after Croydon collision
Police were called by LAS at 8.58pm on Wednesday, 4 August to Limpsfield Road, Croydon to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle...
Police have appealed to anyone in the area of the play park Shipley Road in Twyford
Officers are asking anyone who was using the play between 6am and 9 am on Monday to contact them. Police are appealing for information in relation to a concern...
The Met is aware of several groups intending on gathering in and around central London on Saturday, 20 March, for the purpose of protest, despite the country remaining in lockdown to protect the public from the spread of coronavirus
Current government legislation makes gatherings in groups of more than two people unlawful, unless exemptions apply. Gathering for the purpose of a...