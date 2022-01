The collision occurred on the Dorking Road on the bridge across the M25 and involved a motorcycle, a red Citroen DS3, and a black Ford Ranger 4×4. The collision was reported to police at 2.40pm by the driver of one of the cars. A number of members of the public who work in healthcare supported officers and ambulance crew with providing the motorcyclist with CPR, and staff at the nearby Pfizer building brought a defibrillator to the scene. Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene – his next of kin have been informed.