The collision occurred on the Dorking Road on the bridge across the M25 and involved a motorcycle

January 2, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the Dorking Road earlier this afternoon (1 January).
The collision occurred on the Dorking Road on the bridge across the M25 and involved a motorcycle, a red Citroen DS3, and a black Ford Ranger 4×4. The collision was reported to police at 2.40pm by the driver of one of the cars. A number of members of the public who work in healthcare supported officers and ambulance crew with providing the motorcyclist with CPR, and staff at the nearby Pfizer building brought a defibrillator to the scene. Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene – his next of kin have been informed.
Road closures were set up while officers attended the scene at junctions on the Dorking Road with the Headley Road, and Headley Common Road, and these are likely to remain in place while Police conduct our investigation.  The public to being asked to find alternative routes at this time.
If you witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam footage prior to the collision, please contact Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference PR/45220000225.
