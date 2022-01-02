The collision occurred on the Dorking Road on the bridge across the M25 and involved a motorcycle
A police officer who fell seriously ill with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is running a 50km ultra marathon to raise £10,000 for Police Care UK
Hampshire’s Jenny Stott will take on the gruelling challenge along with her husband Andy on 16 October to raise cash for the charity which supports police...
Drink Driver Soldier Jailed after Killing Two Teenagers in Aldershot
A soldier who was over the alcohol limit and speeding when he killed two teenage athletes has been jailed. Michael Casey admitted causing the deaths of Stacey...
Fire crews tackle oven ablaze in Maidstone
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Luddenham Close, Maidstone, to reports of an oven alight. Two fire engines attended and crews wearing...
Three arrested in fatal hit and run probe
Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal road incident in Rudgwick. Shortly before 11:30pm on Thursday 13 August, a 30-year-old man was found lying in Loxwood...
Police appeal after fatal M3 collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40’s sadly died following a collision on the M3 yesterday (May 21). Police were called at 2.01pm to a...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant with flats above on Station Road in Hayes. Part of the...
The Carnival season has got underway this evening with Carnival floats, dancers and performers, weaving their way through Newport as the town is showing that...
Burst Water Main Floods London Road in Portsmouth
A major road has been closed and mass clean up operation is taking place after a 20 inch water main burst flooding a street in Portsmouth. The man-made river...
#MISSING John Witzenfeld 84 last seen in #Twickenham
#MISSING John Witzenfeld 84 last seen in #Twickenham TW1 at approx 2pm on Monday 20th April 2020. John wearing a navy blue jacket, black trousers and ...
Dominic Chappell Former BHS owner jailed for evading tax of £584,000. He has been jailed for six years
Dominic Chappell, who bought BHS for £1 in 2015, has been found guilty of evading tax of £584,000. He has been jailed for six years. A criminal investigation...
Fire crews called to hay bales well alight
Fire crews from Newport and East Cowes are currently dealing with 30 hay bales well alight in East Cowes. Crews from both stations were mobilised just 9pm on...
Arson Probe Launched in St Mary’s Southampton After Flats Fire
Police are appealing for information after a fire was reported at flats on St Mary’s Street. We received a call from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service...
Man arrested in County Lines crack down in Sussex
Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of drug-supply offences following a warrant executed this morning, Tuesday, 18 August, at an address in Barnet...
Gutted owner who lost tools in Gosport van raid speaks out
A victim who was targeted in Gosport and had his vehicle damaged and property stolen has spoken out after the series of attacks carried out on Friday. The...
Returning to the high street
With the end of national coronavirus restrictions, non-essential retailers and other services on the high streets are now able to reopen, and they need your...
UPDATED:Fire crews still actively tackling Andover fire
Firefighters are continuing to manage the incident at the Ocado Andover CFC site. The existing evacuation zone remains in force overnight whilst toxic...
Police launch investigation after gang of six threaten teenager in Blackwater
Police have launched an investigation to identify a gang who used a very large knife to threaten a youth in a quiet area in Oak Farm Close, Blackwater...
A man has been jailed for three years for a burglary in Gosport
In the early hours of the morning on 18 June this year, 50-year-old Steven Christopher Sharp gained access to a garden on Row Wood Lane but was disturbed by...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on-board a cargo ship at Sheerness Dockyard, Sheerness
At its height, five fire engines, the technical rescue unit and the water safety unit were in attendance. Crews used main jets to extinguish the fire and...
An unlicensed driver who drove at almost three times over the speed limit and killed a young teenager has had his sentence increased
Liam Wilson of Livingstone Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, was sentenced to five years in prison at the Royal Courts of Justice in London today (Friday 27...
It has been a privilege and an honour Retirement celebration for police dog Nala
Police Dog Nala has hung up her unique Northamptonshire Police collar after retiring from the Force after seven years’ dedicated policing service. It was...
Enforcement action taken after private party held at Southampton hotel
Hampshire Constabulary has reported for summons in relation to a £1,000 fixed penalty notice, the licensee of the Bitterne Park Hotel on Cobden Avenue in...
Cheltenham Festival Held Behind Closed Doors Could Spell End For On-Course Bookmakers
Even before the coronavirus pandemic brought the sport of horse racing to its knees, on-course bookmakers were struggling.The betting circle used to be the...