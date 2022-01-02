Two arrested after fatal collision on the M25 motorway near Enfield

Specialist detectives are investigating after a man died following a collision on the M25.

Police were called shortly after 10.45pm on Saturday, 1 January after receiving reports that three cars had collided on the Westbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 25.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and despite the best efforts of emergency services one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed

The London Fire Brigade also attended as one car was on fire after leaving the carriageway.

A section of the M25 between junction 26 and 25 remains closed as of Sunday, 2 January. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody at this time.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit (SCIU) are leading the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Mark Palmer, said: “A young man has sadly died and it is important that his family and friends know what happened to him. I would ask anyone who was using this stretch of road to check their dashcam footage for any recordings of this incident. Likewise any witnesses should get in touch with us immediately.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation please call the SCIU Witness Line on 020 8597 4878, or 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 9322/01Jan.