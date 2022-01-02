BARNES BREAKING LONDON MISSING PUTNEY

40 year old Pollyanna has been missing from #Barnes since 9pm on the 31st December

January 2, 2022
She was last seen wearing a Black Puffa Jacket, Dark Jeans, Socks and grey Barefoot Trainers.

If you see her or have any information, please call 101 and quote 22MIS000129

