Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a double stabbing in Lambeth

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 8.07pm on Wednesday, 29 December to reports of an assault on Cowley Road, SW9.

Officers attended and found a 17-year-old male , suffering from stab injuries. They immediately provided first aid; paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

A 15-year-old boy , was found nearby with a stab injury.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment; neither have life-threatening injuries.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the area of Cowley Road at the time of the attack. Did you see or hear anything suspicious?

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5869/29Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.